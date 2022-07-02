British firm BAE Systems seal £500m boost through sale of Typhoon fighter jets to Spain

The news comes as multiple NATO member nations bolster their defences in response to the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine. Already Spain will benefit from the addition of two extra United States Navy Destroyers deployed to the country following a pledge by President Joe Biden to increase its presence Europe-wide.

The Spanish Air Force is now set to purchase 20 new Typhoon fighters with the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) signing the contract for the acquisition of the jets.

In a boost to British industry, BAE Systems is set to benefit as a result of the deal through its involvement in the manufacturing of multiple components for the Typhoon.

Speaking of the contract, Andrea Thompson, Managing Director – Europe & International for BAE Systems’ Air sector, and Chair of the Eurofighter Supervisory Board, said: “The Spanish Government’s commitment to purchasing additional Typhoons reinforces its position as one of the world’s most successful combat military aircraft.

“Every day we are seeing the important role which it plays in delivering air security in the skies over Europe and this investment only strengthens the international partnership which Eurofighter underpins.

“The fact that an existing Typhoon operator is committing to buying additional aircraft only reinforces their confidence in the aircraft and its performance.

“Our people will now work alongside our Eurofighter partners to ensure we provide the Spanish Air Force with the aircraft it needs to secure its skies for decades to come.”