Car parking farce: Drivers hit with 8.6million parking tickets by private firms

Private parking firms have previously been accused of using misleading and confusing signage, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

The code of practice, which was due to come into force before 2024, stated that the cap on tickets for some parking offences should be halved to £50.

The withdrawal pending a review of charges could lead to a further delay in its implementation.

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We’re determined to end rip-off parking practices, and it’s very disappointing that some in the parking industry are resisting this.

