Emma Raducanu set to benefit from Katie Boulter run at Wimbledon – EXCLUSIVE

Tension is the enemy of timing and Raducanu, who had suffered from a string of injuries leading up to Wimbledon, could have been affected on that front.

Pat Cash, another who experienced tennis life as a shooting star, says Raducanu is exposed by the position she finds herself in but that she should benefit from the greater awareness of stress and its effects these days.

“She has a target on her back as the US Open winner and the reality is that the depth and quality of the women’s game has never been stronger,” said Cash.

“High expectations lead to stress. This can and will be debilitating for anyone, especially a young athlete.