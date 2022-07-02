Finalists announced for the Scottish Environment Business Awards

A RECORD number of entrants for the 2022 VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards have been narrowed down to 45 finalists representing a range of industries including food and drink, construction and life sciences that have demonstrated significant business benefits from good environmental practice.

The awards, which encourage business to use resources efficiently and improve environmental performance while embracing sustainable development, has recognised some 270 businesses since 1999 that have reduced resource and raw material consumption, increased recycling and facilitated active travel.

Gillian Bruce, chair of the VIBES, said: “The VIBES awards highlight the progress made across Scotland to help move towards net zero as more firms and organisations recognise that environmental innovation and best practice can bring economic benefits.

“Scotland is a leader in climate change action and we hope the finalists will encourage others to improve their environmental practices and help to safeguard Scotland for future generations.”

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “Businesses have a huge role to play in protecting our environment and tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“I would like to congratulate all those that have been shortlisted for the VIBES awards, which are a great opportunity to recognise businesses that are showing leadership in making their operations more sustainable.”

One VIBES finalist is EGG Lighting, a Glasgow firm that remanufactures lighting.

Jennifer Griffith, EGG’s marketing team lead, said: “Remanufacturing is a process that returns existing lighting to a brand new state, saving the environmental costs associated with recycling and replacement.

“A key focus for our entry into this year’s VIBES awards was our new remanufacturing facility that will save 60 tons of waste per year by 2025.”

VIBES offers awards in 12 categories, two of which, Nature Rich Scotland and Energy Transition Scotland, are new, and around three quarters of this year’s applicants are first-time entrants.

The judging panel is drawn from the VIBES’ partner organisations: Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust, Highland & Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Water, Zero Waste Scotland and NatureScot.

VIBES benefits from additional support from CBI Scotland, the Institute of Directors (IoD), Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Bright Green Business, Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scotch Whisky Association.