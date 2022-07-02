‘Friends’: Did 1 Scene in the Pilot Curse Ross and Rachel’s Relationship?

Friends writers made it obvious that Ross Geller and Rachel Green were the endgame couple of the series from early on. The show’s writers highlighted Ross’ infatuation with Rachel throughout season 1. Rachel’s sudden feelings for Ross and their eventual relationship was a major storyline in season 2 and 3. Their relationship, however, was far from smooth sailing. A scene from the pilot episode might explain why the couple could never get it right. Ross and Rachel might have been cursed.

Ross Geller and Rachel Green’s relationship was rife with conflict

Fans were given clues about the eventual relationship quickly. Ross admitted during the pilot episode that he had a crush on Rachel while they were in high school. He never acted on his feelings, but Rachel revealed that she always knew he had a thing for her. Eventually, in season 2, the duo got together. If we are being fair, their relationship didn’t start smoothly.

Ross was jealous of Rachel’s dates until he met Julie on a trip to China. Rachel was jealous of Julie once she appeared. Ross and Rachel almost got together until a printing error revealed he had made a pro-con list about the two women. Rachel dated a Ross’ look-a-like before finally deciding to give Ross a chance. Once they got together, things were OK, save for a few fights, until season 3.

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} ‘Friends’ pilot episode | NBCU Photo Bank

While no scientific evidence supports the claim that opening an umbrella inside is bad luck, the superstition dates back centuries. According to Readers Digest, the belief that opening an umbrella indoors brings bad luck may date back to ancient Egypt. The publication notes that some evidence suggests ancient Egyptians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun. Opening one inside, away from the sun, was believed to anger the sun god.