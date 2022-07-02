Genshin Impact Heizou banner release date and abilities

Want to know more about the Heizou banner release date in Genshin Impact? Shikanoin Heizou is one of the new Genshin Impact characters coming in the Genshin Impact 2.8 update after the Inazuman detective was officially announced via the Genshin Impact Twitter account.

As of the 2.8 special program showcase, we now know when the Genshin Impact Heizou banner release date will be. There are also several in-game references to Heizou that can tell us more about his character – a few others have something to say about Heizou, and it’s not all positive.

Heizou is an Anamo character, and the RPG game’s first melee Catalyst user. Dataminer Dimbreath has previously reported finding some in-game avatar data for him, too. Read up on everything else we know about Genshin Impact’s Shikanoin Heizou.

Genshin Impact Heizou banner release date

The Genshin Impact Heizou banner release date is set for phase one of Genshin Impact 2.8, which launches on July 13.

This means that we will see Heizou become available during the first half of the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, and he will be featured in two separate event wishes during the period.

Shikanoin Heizo is a four-star character, meaning that he will appear as a secondary character in other banners. He will be appearing with a large drop rate boost in the returning banners ‘Leaves in the Wind’ (the banner for five-star Anemo character Kaedehara Kazuha) and ‘Sparkling Steps’ (the banner for five-star Pyro character Klee).

Genshin Impact Heizou backstory

While Heizou is affiliated with the Tenryou Commission, it appears his commitment to the clan isn’t particularly strong. Kokomi’s voice lines reveal Heizou once took a trip down to Watatsumi Island wearing the Tenryou Commission uniform. Remember, Watatsumi belongs to the Sangonomiya Clan, the sworn enemies of Raiden Shogun and her Tri-Commission army.

Kokomi notes that Heizou has no interest in military, government, or commercial affairs. It’s clear Heizou isn’t aware of the conflict between the two areas, or he simply doesn’t care. As for his detective skills, Kokomi states that Heizou is a “self-proclaimed detective”, implying he isn’t very good at his job. Sara, on the other hand, claims Heizou’s detective skills are the only thing keeping him in his Tenryou Commission role: “The only reason I have not sought to bring him into line so far is that his investigations deliver results… he’s such a headache.”

Players can find a bulletin board near the Inazuma Adventurer Guild featuring an angry message from Heizou’s sister. It looks like she’s sick of Heizou’s antics, calling him foolish and stating that he behaves arrogantly and disrespectfully. Another interesting point is that Heizou’s investigation tactics seem to involve violence, as his sister writes, “He’s gone off to investigate again… I can only hope that no one else gets hurt in the process.”

Genshin Impact Heizou abilities

During the Genshin Impact version 2.8 special program, we got a more in-depth preview of Heizou’s abilities. He is a melee catalyst wielder who utilises the Anemo element, but prefers using his mind to physical force where possible.

Normal attack – Fudou Style Martial Arts

Normal attack: Performs up to five fisticuffs empowered by a mighty wind, dealing Anemo damage

Performs up to five fisticuffs empowered by a mighty wind, dealing Anemo damage Charged attack: Consumes stamina and performs a sweeping kick that deals Anemo damage

Consumes stamina and performs a sweeping kick that deals Anemo damage Plunging attack: Calls a surging wind, Heizou plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo damage upon impact with the ground

Elemental Skill – Heartstopper Strike

Tap – Wields a swift wind and deals Anemo damage

Wields a swift wind and deals Anemo damage Hold – Charges energy to unleash a strong blow and obtain Declension while charging to increase the power of Heartstopper Strike. When released, Heizou strikes forward, dealing Anemo damage

Charges energy to unleash a strong blow and obtain Declension while charging to increase the power of Heartstopper Strike. When released, Heizou strikes forward, dealing Anemo damage Declension – Increases the power of the next Heartstopper Strike, with a max of four stacks, when you possess four stacks, the conviction effect is produced dealing a stronger Heartstopper Strike attack in a larger AoE

Elemental Burst – Windmuster Kick

Heizou leaps into the air using the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger which explodes on impact, creating an Arresting Windtunnel that pulls in nearby objects and opponents, dealing AoE Anemo damage.

When Vacuum Slugger hits opponents affected by Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, they are afflicted with Windmuster Iris, which explodes after a moment and dissipates, dealing AoE damage of one of the element types. Vacuum Slugger afflicts a maximum of four opponents with the Windmuster Iris.

Heizou passive talents

Pre-Existing Guilt – Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

– Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects. Paradoxical Practice – When Heizou activates a swirl reaction while on the field, he gains one declension stack for Heartstopper Strike. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds.

– When Heizou activates a swirl reaction while on the field, he gains one declension stack for Heartstopper Strike. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds. Penetrative Reasoning – After Heizou’s Heartstopper Strike hits an opponent, increases all party members’ elemental mastery by 80 for ten seconds.

Heizou Constellations

Named Juvenile Casebook – For five seconds after Heizou takes the field, his normal attack speed increases by 15% and he gains one declension stack for Heartstopper Strike. Can be triggered once every ten seconds.

– For five seconds after Heizou takes the field, his normal attack speed increases by 15% and he gains one declension stack for Heartstopper Strike. Can be triggered once every ten seconds. Investigative Collection – The pull effect of Arresting Windtunnel created by Windmuster Kick is enhanced and the duration increases to one second.

The pull effect of Arresting Windtunnel created by Windmuster Kick is enhanced and the duration increases to one second. Esoteric Puzzle Book – Increases the level of Heartstopper Strike by three, the maximum upgrade level is 15.

– Increases the level of Heartstopper Strike by three, the maximum upgrade level is 15. Tome of Lies – The first Windmuster Iris explosion in each Windmuster Kick regenerates nine elemental energy for Heizou. Every subsequent explosion regenerates an additional 1.5 energy for Heizou.

The first Windmuster Iris explosion in each Windmuster Kick regenerates nine elemental energy for Heizou. Every subsequent explosion regenerates an additional 1.5 energy for Heizou. Secret Archive – Increases the level of Windmuster Kick by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Windmuster Kick by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Curious Casefiles – Each declension stack increases the crit rate of Heartstopper Strike unleashed by 4%. When Heizou possesses conviction, Heartstopper Strike’s crit damage increases by 32%.

That’s everything we know about Heizou’s banner in Genshin Impact so far. In the meantime, we also have a Genshin Impact events guide to find out which events are currently active.

Additional contributions by Joe Robinson and Ken Allsop

