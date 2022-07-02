Holly Willoughby poses for selfie as she misses Phillip Schofield’s first Pride parade

Holly Willoughby, 41, looked beautiful in blue on Saturday as she shared a sweet snap with her dog Bailey. The This Morning presenter beamed for the camera while wearing a blue, floral midi dress.

The low-cut number featured two ties across her shoulders and a delicate floral pattern, which she accessorised with some transparent sunglasses.

It comes as Holly’s co-star Phillip Schofield, 60, attended London’s Pride parade with numerous members of the ITV team including Alison Hammond, Lorraine Kelly, Gok Wan, and Olympic legend Kelly Holmes.

Holly explained her absence from the LGBT+ event in the caption, writing: “The sun is shining down on @pride London today.

“If you are going, have the best time… wish I was with my @itv family today at the parade but it’s my dads 70th birthday celebration this weekend… enjoy! #pride #lgbtq.” (sic)