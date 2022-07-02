How to sleep: The food ‘abundant in sleep-promoting nutrients’ – sleep stealers

Ms Werrett suggested that for those who like a warm drink before bed, “steer clear of anything containing caffeine”.

Instead, she suggests people try a soothing herbal tea such as chamomile. She said this contains apigenin, which binds to specific receptors in the brain and which may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia.

She said: “Walnuts are abundant in sleep-promoting nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and copper. They are one of the best sources of melatonin too, further promoting good quality sleep.

“Studies have found that including walnuts and walnut oil in the diet lowers resting blood pressure, and blood pressure response to stress. Keeping stress levels low is fundamental to undisrupted, good quality sleep.”