Husband harassed to have unnatural relationship.., tortured woman registered FIR

Indore: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city has also made a sensational allegation against her husband. In her complaint to the police, the woman said that her husband had forced her to have an unnatural relationship by watching the film. The victim reached the police station and levelled dowry harassment against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law along with several other allegations. The woman has to speak about the fact that her in-laws demand Rs 8 lakh. Police have registered a case in this case.

Some reports say that the woman who reached the women’s police station in Indore has said that her in-laws are harassing her over dowry. Fed up with the torture, the woman has filed a case against her husband, father-in-law and sister-in-law. The woman has also levelled several serious allegations against her husband. She has said that her husband has been constantly harassing her since marriage. Creates pressure to have an unnatural relationship with her, which she is fed up with.

The victim, upset, approached the women’s police station and complained about the case. At present, the police have registered a case against the accused and a notice has also been sent. The investigating officer of the Mahila police station, Rupali Bhadauria, said that a woman has been married for 10 years. Her husband used to bother to have an unnatural relationship with him. A case is being registered and the case is being investigated.

