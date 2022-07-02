Jeremy Clarkson leaves fans stumped with mysterious Richard Hammond and James May tweets





Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has confused fans on Twitter with a series of mysterious tweets mentioning his unique relationship with former Top Gear co-stars James May and Richard Hammond. He joked that the trio have now found a “fourth thing” they have in common, despite knowing each other for such a long time.

The Grand Tour presenter kept his 7.7 million followers guessing with the update. He said: "After 227 years, James, Richard and I have just found a fourth thing we have in common. "The first three are: Bobby Brown, the Subaru Legacy Outback and Sandwich Spread. And now there's a fourth." Fans joked with Jeremy in the comments about what the "fourth thing" was.

In a new interview, the Grand Tour host, 59, explained the three aren’t as close as fans might think, as he explained they have different lifestyles and political views. James said that a common misconception shared by many viewers was that the three of them might at first appear to be “a bit Brexit, or a bit UKIP”. However, he went on to say that none of the three are actually like that in reality. He added that out of the trio, he was definitely the least conservative-minded.

The motorhead added that while Richard and Jeremy are “trying to join the aristocracy” and “wear waistcoats and tweed”, such a lifestyle doesn’t appeal to him. He explained: “One of the things that’s always worried me about what we do is that we might seem to be a bit sort of Brexit and a bit UKIP “And actually, none of us are. I’m probably the least [like that] of the three of us.” “Obviously the other two are just trying to join the aristocracy. “They wear waistcoats and tweed and scratch about on their estates. But that doesn’t really appeal to me. I don’t want to do that,” he told The Times.