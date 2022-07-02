Michael Bourne discusses ‘Blithedale Canyon’ among this week’s author talks

Book events

Book Passage: 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; 415-927-0960; bookpassage.com. July 7: Jess Walter discusses “The Angel of Rome” with Marin author Tom Barbash. 4 p.m. in person; July 9: Dan Pfeiffer discusses “Battling the Big Lie.” 1 p.m. in person as well as online; July 9: Todd Crawshaw discusses “The Center’s Edge Revisited,” in conjunction with the Left Coast Writers. 2 p.m. in person; July 9: Michael Bourne, who grew up in Mill Valley, discusses “Blithedale Canyon.” 4 p.m. in person; July 10: Marin author Barbara Graham discusses “What Jonah Knew” with Sylvia Boorstein. 4 p.m. in person.

Copperfield’s Books: copperfieldsbooks.com. July 8: Marin author Barbara Graham discusses “What Jonah Knew” with Lee Kravetz. 6 p.m. online. Register online.

The Jewish American Fiction Book Club: nuevodavos@yahoo.com. July 6: The Jewish American Fiction Book Club discusses Nicole Krauss’ “To Be A Man.” 7 p.m. online. Email nuevodavos@yahoo.com to get the Zoom link.

Mill Valley Public Library: 375 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley; 415-389-4292; millvalleylibrary.org. July 7: Alka Joshi discusses “The Henna Artist” and “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur.” 6 p.m. online. Register online.

O’Hanlon Center For the Arts: 616 Throckmorton Ave., Mill Valley; 415-388-4331; ohanloncenter.org. July 8: Michael Bourne, who grew up in Mill Valley, discusses “Blithedale Canyon.” 6 p.m. in person.

Point Reyes Books: 11315 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station; 415-663-1542; ptreyesbooks.com. July 13: Emily Hall discusses “The Longcut” and Mark Haber discusses “Saint Sebastian’s Abyss” with moderator Mauro Javier Cardenas. 7 p.m. online. Register online.

Sausalito Books by the Bay: 100 Bay St., Sausalito; 415-887-9967; sausalitobooksbythebay.com. July 19: Isaac Stone Fish discusses “America Second: How America’s Elites Are Making China Stronger” with John Pomfret. 6 p.m. in person.

Other talks

Marin County Genealogical Society: maringensoc.org. July 7: Marin County Genealogical Society’s Genealogy Social Hour on “favorite genealogy charts.” 5 p.m. online. For access, email info@maringensoc.org; July 11: Marin County Genealogical Society’s book club discusses “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict. 6:30 p.m. online. For access, email info@maringensoc.org.

Westminster Church: 240 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon; deathcafe.com. July 7: Mill Valley end-of-life doulas Anthea Grimason and Karen Murray facilitate Death Cafe, a group that explores topics of death and dying. 7 p.m. in person. $5 donation.

— Compiled by Colleen Bidwill

