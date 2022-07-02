Mick Jagger health: The star’s ‘incredible’ immunity enhancing lifestyle explained

The Telegraph reported that the star does fitness training for three to five hours and runs eight miles.

He also is said to eat clean food: chicken and fish, fresh fruit and veg, whole grains and legumes.

Mick Jagger once said: “I train five or six days a week, but I don’t go crazy.

“I alternate between gym work and dancing, then I do sprints, things like that. I’m training for stamina.”

The band’s dressing room coordinator, Heather Foster Kjollesdal Kjollesdal recently shared the following about Jagger’s preparations for shows: “From what I understand from his trainer, he trains like that. Before the tour, he’ll do serious training for four or five minutes, and then he’ll bring his heart rate down.

“So it’s very much interval training. That’s why he can sing a song, run across the stage, and then the song ends and he’s talking to the crowd and he’s not out of breath.

“He’s absolutely incredible.”

