Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star was prepared to return to Chelsea before signing huge new deal – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday’s national newspapers…

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Mohamed Salah was prepared to move to Chelsea before his new deal made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history.

Mohamed Salah renewed his Liverpool contract this week





Serge Gnabry is a shock name on the transfer radar of both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to offer Christian Eriksen a £150,000-per-week contract, but it is said the Denmark star wants to wait and see who else Erik ten Hag brings to Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign Brazilian teenager Gabriel Veron from Palmeiras this summer.

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij has emerged as one of Manchester United’s top transfer targets.

Manchester City will tell Chelsea to forget about re-signing centre-back Nathan Ake on the cheap.

Nathan Ake could be set for a return to Chelsea





Arsenal have reportedly contacted Benfica over a possible deal for Alex Grimaldo having missed out on the signing of Aaron Hickey.

Arsenal have opened talks with the representatives of the young Lille midfielder Amadou Onana over a possible transfer this summer.

Crystal Palace are plotting a late move in the battle for Wolves’ £20m-rated Morgan Gibbs-White.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United could face competition for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as Chelsea monitor the situation.

Frenkie de Jong is a key target for Man Utd this summer





Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign Marcos Alonso, but their chase of Cesar Azpilicueta has become complicated.

Barcelona reportedly hope to allocate £172m to spend on four players during the summer transfer window, with Xavi keen to sign Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona are willing to sell Memphis Depay to fund a move for Leeds winger Raphinha.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior will sign a new long-term contract that will include a £1bn release clause.

Barcelona have made it clear to Ousmane Dembele that they do not intend to raise their offer currently on the table for the Frenchman to renew his contract.

Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona contract has now expired





AC Milan are planning on renewing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract at the club and a meeting has been set with the striker.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been dealt a crushing blow in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisting the midfielder is ‘not for sale’ and that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Raphinha from Leeds appear to be over after a new report revealed the Brazilian winger would ‘rather stay put’ than join the Blues.

Chelsea have suffered another transfer blow from Barcelona after they reached an agreement with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract.

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to land Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as they look to continue their summer spending spree.

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet





Leeds are reportedly closing in on RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams as a replacement for the outgoing Kalvin Phillips.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag will urge Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Ajax’s young Brazilian forward Antony if the Portugal international is able to force his departure from the club for a second time.

Manchester United have made a £39.6m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a bid to blow Arsenal out of the running for the Argentina international.

Juventus are keen to sign Roberto Firmino and the Italian giants reckon they can snap him up for less than £20m as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Roberto Firmino has lost his starting place at Liverpool





Arsenal could have a battle on their hands to keep Gabriel should Chelsea complete a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Arsenal’s reported interest in Leicester star Youri Tielemans has faded, and now Manchester United have been placed on ‘high alert’ with his future unclear.

Raheem Sterling has held positive talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as his £45m move from Manchester City edges closer.

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to meet Leeds’ £60m asking price for Raphinha, putting a deal with Chelsea in serious doubt.

DAILY RECORD

In demand Vinicius Souza now faces a straight choice between Celtic and Fenerbahce.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers’ pursuit of PAOK hitman Antonio Colak could depend on Bundesliga side Koln’s summer transfer plans.