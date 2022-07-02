Netflix’s First Kill Could Start a Prolific Television Journey for V.E. Schwab

V.E. Schwab has recently made her television debut with First Kill. The Netflix original series is based on a short story Schwab wrote, and since she has over 20 published works to her name and very unique taste, it may not be the last project she gets onto the small screen. The show could help her launch an equally prolific television career.

First Kill‘s diversity in characters and queer representation added new layers to the classic forbidden love storyline, setting it up to be the next big vampire romance. With the series managing to capture Schwab’s unique authorial quality on screen, it may drum up interest from Netflix or other companies in adapting some of the author’s longer works. But which of her books would be the best choice for the next TV adaptation?

Gallant Would Be a Spooky, Atmospheric Series

Schwab’s latest work Gallant centers around non-verbal 16-year-old Olivia Prior as she leaves the orphanage she grew up in to arrive at Gallant, a family home she knew nothing about. Olivia discovers the dwindling remains of her family: her cousin Matthew and a couple whose job seems to be taking care of Matthew while he takes care of the manor. There are also the ghouls of past Priors who wander the home — and only she can see them.

Gallant is the perfect representation of Schwab’s idiosyncractic use of vivid allegory, and its sinister antagonist and blurred lines between light and dark would provide a spine-chilling and immersive television atmosphere. A defining characteristic of Gallant is Schwab’s use of the third-person point of view with present tense verbs, which gives the effect of the reader being in Olivia’s head alongside her. With the proper creative workarounds and some of Schwab’s ingenuinty, it could be translated to the screen effectively.

The Villains Series Can Rewrite the Superpower Genre

Villains is a duology that could become either a TV series or a film. The loss and gain of superpowers has been covered most recently in Stranger Things, but the Villains series explores what would happen if the acquisition of powers didn’t immediately lead to heroics. Victor Vale and Eli Cardale are college roommates, both incredibly interested in the ExtraOrdinaries. Starting as a research project and developing into an obsession, they both attempt to acquire powers of their own and their experiments go horribly wrong, as tends to happen.





Schwab doesn’t shy away from death or destruction in the series. Eli and Victor become sworn enemies after college. Eli makes it his God-ordained mission to take out all the EO’s, believing he was the one exception to their being freaks of nature, while Victor embarks on a quest to stop him — and not out of a noble sentiment to save lives. That’s the kind of narrative that would draw in an audience amongst the many science-fiction and fantasy fans.

Though First Kill is her first dip into the television world, another work of Schwab’s — The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue — is being adapted for film. Schwab wrote the pilot episode of First Kill, which is a great sign that she already knows how to advocate for her creative rights in the television world. As seen with the Percy Jackson franchise, fans can be pretty passionate about beloved content being adapted and the adaptations can end up being wildly different unless the creator is involved every step of the way.





Schwab is already starting off on the right foot. Wanting to work with the creative team on First Kill (and presumably any subsequent adaptations) should ensure the unique tone of her content stays true to form. That should make viewers excited for more potential television from Schwab. Her authorship is cerebral and entrancing, her imagery would be incredible to bring to life visually and First Kill proves she can bring something unique to the TV audience.

First Kill is now streaming on Netflix.