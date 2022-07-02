New to HBO Max in July 2022: The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Last Night in Soho, and More – IGN

HBO Max subscribers have some big movies to look forward to in July, and one of the biggest additions is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on July 12. Originally released in theaters on May 27, this big-screen take on the Fox animated comedy sees our main characters dealing with a big sinkhole that appears in front of the restaurant.

For those who have yet to see Last Night in Soho or want to watch it again, the film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith will make its way to HBO Max on July 1. Speaking of older films, both 1998 and 2014’s Godzilla will also join HBO Max in July alongside Mad Max: Fury Road.

On the TV front, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will tell a new story of a “disparate group of teen girls” that must pay for the “secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.” Issa Rae is also set to debut her new comedy Rap Sh!t, a series that follows “two estranged best friends in Miami, Florida, as they decide to start a rap group.”

For the kids and kids at heart out there, Bugs Bunny Builders will arrive on July 26 and will become the “first-ever educational Looney Toons show and first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years.” In this show, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew and their mission is to help their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with all their building needs.

Check out the slideshow gallery below for the highlights of HBO Max’s July 2022 offerings, followed by the full list:

HBO Max Spotlight: July 2022

July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

July 2

Before Midnight, 2022

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9

July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16

July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022

