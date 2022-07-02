New to HBO Max in July 2022: The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Last Night in Soho, and More – IGN

HBO Max subscribers have some big movies to look forward to in July, and one of the biggest additions is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on July 12. Originally released in theaters on May 27, this big-screen take on the Fox animated comedy sees our main characters dealing with a big sinkhole that appears in front of the restaurant.
For those who have yet to see Last Night in Soho or want to watch it again, the film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith will make its way to HBO Max on July 1. Speaking of older films, both 1998 and 2014’s Godzilla will also join HBO Max in July alongside Mad Max: Fury Road.
On the TV front, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will tell a new story of a “disparate group of teen girls” that must pay for the “secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.” Issa Rae is also set to debut her new comedy Rap Sh!t, a series that follows “two estranged best friends in Miami, Florida, as they decide to start a rap group.”
For the kids and kids at heart out there, Bugs Bunny Builders will arrive on July 26 and will become the “first-ever educational Looney Toons show and first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years.” In this show, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew and their mission is to help their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with all their building needs.
Check out the slideshow gallery below for the highlights of HBO Max's July 2022 offerings, followed by the full list:
HBO Max Spotlight: July 2022
July 1
- A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
- A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
- Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
- Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
- Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
- Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
- Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
- Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
- Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
- Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
- David Copperfield, 1935
- Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
- Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
- Godzilla, 1998
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
- Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
- How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- I Spy, 2002
- Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
- Julia, 2009 (HBO)
- La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
- Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
- Lisztomania, 1975
- Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
- Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
- Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
- Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
- One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
- Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
- Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
- Postcards From the Edge (1990)
- Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
- Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
- Safe, 2012 (HBO)
- She’s Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)
- Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
- Spy Kids, 2001
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
- Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
- That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
- The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
- The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
- The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Great American Pastime, 1956
- The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
- The Legends of Zorro, 2005
- The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
- The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
- The Raid 2, 2014
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
- The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
- This is Elvis, 1981
- Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
- Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
July 2
- Before Midnight, 2022
- Sidewalk Stories, 1989
July 7
- Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 9
July 10
- The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 11
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
- Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
- FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
- Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
- Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
- Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
- The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
July 16
July 17
- Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
- We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
- Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
- Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 23
- Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 27
- We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 28
- Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
- Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
- Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
- The Milestone Generation, 2022
Adam Bankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.
