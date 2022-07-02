Norway’s GOTHMINISTER Release New “Pandemonium” Single / Video; New Album Due In October 2022

With his captivating debut, Gothic Electronic Anthems, in 2003, Gothminister Bjørn Alexander Brem took the dark music scene by storm, unleashing a thunder of pitch-black magic. Powerful metal riffs march relentlessly arm in arm with huge orchestras and heavenly choirs, while the master himself reveals an astonishing range of vocal art: from the deepest gothic-dungeons up to the higher spheres of steaming rock. It’s the overwhelming combination of catchiness and darkness; a thrilling craft of composing within the marrow of gothic, industrial-metal and electronica, that became Gothminister’s trademarks ever since.

With tracks like ‘Devil’ (Gothic Electronic Anthems – 2003), ‘Monsters’ (Empire of Dark Salvation – 2005), ‘Darkside’ (Happiness In Darkness – 2008), ‘Liar’ (Anima Inferna – 2011), ‘Utopia’ (Utopia – 2013), the last single from the CD/DVD horror movie concept album which even reached the national finals of the Norwegian Eurovision contest, ‘Ich Will Alles’ and ‘We Are The Ones Who Rule The World’ which both entered the Top 10 of the German Alternative charts and brought thousands of fans together on a tour across Germany together with ASP, Gothminister has gotten a significant following all over the world through the years. Today, the Norwegian industrial metal act has suprised them with an epic music video for a brand new single.

‘Pandemonium’ takes us back to the new gothic era around 1880 AC, where we find the city and kingdom of Gothminister under attack from its own inhabitants. The old, mighty and evil king, played by Gothminister himself, faces chaos and uproar among his own. The band mastermind reveals:

“A lot of the scenes in the music video were recorded in an old gothic church, Kulturkirken Jakob, in the city center of Oslo, Norway. The church was built in 1880 and in 1980 the bishop of Oslo wanted to tear it down. The church was saved and preeeved by the Directorate for Cultural Heritage, and is now home for rock and metal concerts every weekend.”

‘Pandemonium’ is one of the heaviest but also one of the longest songs Gothminister has ever released. We are excited to see what the fans think about this new sound. In a time where TikTok and other social media channels promotes music snippets lasting only a few seconds, we wanted to do the opposite by introducing the new album with a more than 5 and a half minute long opening track…”

A new album slated to be released on October 21, 2022 through AFM Records.