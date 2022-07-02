Norway’s VanHolla earns honorable mention all-state

(Dennis Mansfield/Daily News photo)

GRAND RAPIDS — Norway outfielder Donna VanHolla closed out her special junior season by earning honorable mention honors on the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s Division 4 all-state team.

VanHolla was the lone local representative on the four all-state teams.

Other Upper Peninsula players selected included:

Division 2 — First team: outfielder Lizzy Sliva and first baseman Erica Moore, both of Escanaba; Honorable mention: outfielder Carney Salo and pitcher Mikayla Mott, both of Escanaba

Division 3 — First team: utility player Lauren Sundquist of Gladstone; Honorable mention: outfielder Grace Nordi and pitcher Josie Thomson of Negaunee; shortstop Natalie Prophet of Westwood

Division 4 — First team: catcher Megan Postma of Rudyard; Honorable Mention: pitcher Payton Manninen of Ishpeming and outfielder Lizzie Storey and first baseman Laura Bush of Pickford.