Norway’s Vargronn takes Eni stake in $11bn Dogger Bank to join offshore wind big league | Recharge

Norway’s Vargronn will take over the 20% share currently held by Eni in Dogger Bank – at 3.6GW the world’s largest project under construction – as part of a move by its co-owners to launch the Stavanger-based company as a major European offshore wind player.

Vargronn – a joint venture between Italian oil & gas group Eni and Norwegian energy investor HitecVision – will join compatriot Equinor and UK utility SSE as a partner in the £9bn ($11bn) Dogger Bank, due for completion by 2026 off eastern England.