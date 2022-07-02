‘Obsessed’ Prince Harry ‘dragged around like performing seal’ since meeting Meghan Markle





Royal author Ingrid Seward claimed Harry is “totally mesmerised” by Meghan, claiming he would “follow her to the ends of the earth”. She even went so far as to say Harry is “obsessed” with the Duchess. Speaking about Meghan and Harry’s relationship after the launch of her book, Prince Philip Revealed: A Man Of His Century in 2020, Ms Seward said: “God Almighty, Meghan has really moved at the speed of lightning.

“It was a whirlwind courtship, it was pretty quick. “I don’t like her for it, but I do admire her for being able to pack so much into such a short time. “Harry is totally mesmerised by her; he would follow her to the ends of the earth, that’s my feeling.” She added: “He’s obsessed.

“He’s being dragged around like a royal performing seal. “And Meghan has got to hang on to Harry because he’s her entrée – what is she otherwise, but a starlet?” Ms Seward also claimed that Prince Harry “lives up to the redhead image of a hothead”, but notes deep down, he’s actually “very sensitive.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in July 2016, after going on a blind date. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry ‘insist’ The Crown ‘stop before reaching us’

Speaking about how they met, Prince Harry said: “We were introduced actually by a mutual friend”. He added: “Then we met once and then twice back to back two dates in London, last July. “And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. “And we – we camped out with each other under the stars.

“She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. “So then we were really by ourselves. “Which I think, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.” Express.co.uk has contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.