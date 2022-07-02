Prince William meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace

The Kiwi PM has previously said that she admired Queen Elizabeth II, who is New Zealand’s official head of state.

New Zealand’s media outlet Stuff quoted her saying: “When it comes to Her Majesty, I channel the exact same sentiment that you heard in New Zealand during the jubilee celebrations – such admiration for her decades of service to New Zealand in particular.”

“I can tell you from the engagements that I’ve been privileged to have with Her Majesty, her affection for New Zealand is very, very genuine, and it’s very much appreciated.”

On Friday Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming her on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Mr Johnson pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

Ms Ardern’s visit to the UK and Europe was an “incredibly important milestone for us in New Zealand”, she stated, during her meeting with Boris Johnson.