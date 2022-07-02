PS5 Players Have Until July 22nd to Claim Free Six Months of Apple TV+

Sony’s free six-month PS5 Apple TV + offer is due to end on July 22nd, exactly a year after it was first announced. So if you haven’t already, right now is the time to claim the free trial, at the end of which you can choose to continue your subscription for $4.99/month until cancellation. PS4 users can also claim a free trial, but unlike PS5 players, last-gen owners are only offered three months of free service.

How the PS5 Apple TV offer works

Create an Apple ID, if you don’t already have one, then follow these steps outlined by Sony:

Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home. Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one. Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.

All PS5 and PS4 models are eligible to claim the offer. You cannot use a PC or mobile device. Those who already have Apple TV+ or are currently undergoing a trial need not worry as they can still claim the extended trial via Sony. As for where you can watch the content, in addition to the PS5 and PS4, you can watch Apple TV+ on all smart TVs and streaming devices that support the official app. You can also go straight to tv.apple.com.

For a full list of participating countries, head over to the official PlayStation webpage. The offer is valid in numerous countries around the globe.

In other news, a new report claims that the PSVR 2’s cable can be detached and replaced unlike the PSVR 1’s cable, and leading eye tracking technology firm Tobii has officially partnered with Sony for PSVR 2 eye tracking.