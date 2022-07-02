Categories
Sports

Rafael Nadal apologises to Wimbledon opponent after fiery exchange


We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures, and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: /sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion, and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DExpress_Sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real-time.

We’re also on Facebook @DailyExpressSport – offering your must-see news, features, videos, and pictures throughout the day to like, comment, and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express, and Express.co.uk.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.