Rafael Nadal in ‘angry’ Wimbledon exchange over ‘disrespect and etiquette’

Rafael Nadal called Lorenzo Sonego, his third-round Wimbledon opponent, up to the net on Saturday as he seemed to take issue with calls from the Italian to turn on the lights and close the roof. The pair then had another lengthy discussion after Nadal sealed his straight-sets victory, booking his spot in the round of 16.

The issue began when Nadal struck Sonego on the head, which prompted the Italian to request that the lights be turned on at 3-1 in the final set. The roof was eventually closed at 4-2, prompting a frustrated reaction from the Spaniard who was anxious to see out the job.

“He wants to get this done,” said the commentator. “It would be a bit rich as Nadal likes to take his time but we’re not having a fracass here like they are on Court 1. Nadal is not happy, it’s earlier than normal. Nadal is actually questioning this. He feels like Sonego has dictated this.”

After the restart, Sonego won two games on the spin to level things up at 4-4. Unusually, Nadal then called his opponent to the net where they had a heated exchange, prompting the umpire to get involved.

DON’T MISS: Nick Kyrgios refuses to play, calls for Stefanos Tsitsipas to be kicked out of Wimbledon