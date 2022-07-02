REVIEW: Adorable Orange Bird Caramel Apple and Citrus Cookie Flutter Into the Magic Kingdom – WDW News Today

Categories
We stowed away on Casey Junior to catch a ride to Big Top Souvenirs, so we could try the new Orange Bird inspired desserts. These cute citrus snacks were well worth the trip!

Orange Bird Caramel Apple – $10.99

The Orange Bird apple is a classic caramel apple with a white chocolate coating. It was dipped in orange sugar crystals for added texture and color.

We usually like a bit of crunch when eating desserts, especially if that crunch is sprinkle-related, but these sugar crystals were a bit much. With white chocolate, caramel, and a crisp green apple — the sugar crystals pushed it over the top.

The leaves and eyes were made from fondant, so they were nice and chewy. As far as clean up goes, the orange crystals stained our hands. All in all, a decent and cute candy apple if you can get past the sugar crystals.

Orange Bird Cookie – $5.49

The classic jumbo sugar cookie was pretty average for its kind of cookie.

The orange within the cookie was tasty. The citrus gave the cookie a bit of an edge. The sweet zest really helped this cookie stand out a bit more.

The chocolate icing made the cookie almost impossible to chew, though. It’s a nice flavor, but it made it difficult to enjoy the cookie.

All in all, the orange flavor and ridiculously cute face were very nice. We just wish it hadn’t been so dry.

With a silly face like that, who can resist this Orange bird cookie and candy apple? Not us, that’s for sure. While the desserts may not have been our favorites, they are still tasty enough to try again.

Let us know what you think of these cute snacks in the comments below!

