Royals ‘not budging’ on Meghan Markle report in hope debate ‘will wither away’ soon





Buckingham Palace made a decision to bury a report into allegations of bullying by the Duchess of Sussex. The allegations date back to when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still senior members of the British Royal Family. It has now been reported that the royals are sticking with their decision as they hope that the debate will soon fade away. Speaking on MailPlus, the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English discussed the decision to stay close-mouthed about the report.

Ms English said: “As you can probably guess, myself and other journalists quizzed the Palace quite heavily yesterday but they were absolutely not budging on this. “There is no way [that] the findings of this report will ever become public.” “Even those that took part in it, haven’t been told what the findings are”, the royal editor claimed. She said: “I suspect that the palace really are willing to take a flurry of bad headlines and television reports on the chin over the next few days, in the hope that after that the whole issue will, kind of, quietly wither away.” READ MORE: ‘You lardy a*** c***!’ Royal cop recalls Prince Andrew’s abusive slur at Buckingham Palace

Ms English continued: “I’m not saying this is deliberate on the part of the palace in any way. “But I think certainly my understanding is that those that contributed to this review, they’re either very traumatised by what they went through, and in some cases, they’re very fearful for their future careers if they speak out any further. “I suspect that that’s something the palace will benefit out of, in the fact that those involved just won’t want to take this further anymore”. During a Wednesday briefing on annual royal finances, a palace official told reporters that the details of an investigation into bullying would remain confidential. READ MORE: Princess Eugenie shakes head in shock as ‘dear friend’ Ellie Goulding speaks of key cause

They declared, in their official statement via Instagram, that the decision was made "after many months of reflection and internal discussions". The couple stated that they planned to "work to become financially independent" but would continue to "fully support" Her Majesty The Queen. The couple now reside in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.