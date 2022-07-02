Teen rescues driver who accidentally drove car into Patchogue Bay

A teen is being hailed a hero for rescuing a driver in Patchogue.

Officers tell News 12 that Mia Samolinski, 18, was driving near Patchogue Bay when she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake and drove into the water in Shorefront Park on Tuesday.

Police say Anthony Zhongor, 17, saw it happen and dove into the water to help.

“I just saw the girl banging on the door and there was no hesitation after that,” Zhongor says. “Just jump in, save her, get us out, go home.”

Zhongor, a senior in high school, pulled Samolinski from the car and helped her get to the dock safely.

Once out of the water, Samolinski was taken care of by emergency responders. Her father said she only suffered a cut on her foot.

Samolinski’s father had the chance to thank Zhongor Wednesday for saving his daughter’s life.

“While everybody else was looking at their phones and filming it, he jumped in,” Charles Samolinski says. “So I’m here to say he deserves the recognition.”

Zhongor is on his way to boot camp after enlisting in the Marines.

Charles Samolinski says he already is a hero and there are no words to express his thanks for rescuing his daughter.

Zhongor says he doesn’t like being called a hero but was glad to be where he was on Tuesday.