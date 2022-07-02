The Best Cars To Buy In GTA Online

Cars are the name of the game when it comes to GTA Online. They’re the most popular vehicles to collect and own, mostly because of the number of them in the online world of Los Santos.

Every major update in GTA Online delivers new cars for players to buy, leading some players to keep on expanding their garages with every passing patch. As many veterans of GTA Online know, there are several subclasses of cars, all of which are proficient in a different area.

Some cars are perfect for racing while others are simply made for cruising the highway along the water in Los Santos. If you’re looking to make an investment in a car, you want to ensure you’re buying the right one for your needs. We’ve compiled a list of the best overall cars to buy in GTA Online. There’s a solid mix of cars on this list, including ones designed for racing and general driving. However, there are also budget options, and some that are the definition of wealth.