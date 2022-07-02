The safest country in the world for female British tourists is a popular holiday spot

A new study from Sports Cover Direct has found the safest countries for women who want to travel alone. The top 10 list has some incredible destinations.
Spain was ranked as the world’s top destination for female travellers based on safety and the number of solo tours.
The Mediterranean country is one of the UK’s favourite holiday locations and has many incredible spots to explore.
Beach lovers can head to the Costa del Sol or the Balearic islands to enjoy some of the country’s best coastlines.
Intrepid travellers could attempt the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain, a pilgrimage which can be done on foot or by bike.
Canada and Singapore were the only non-European countries to make the list of safest countries for women.
Elina Ilieva, Digital Marketing Executive from SportsCover Direct, said: “Travelling alone can be intimidating as for many it’s a new experience, you’re on unfamiliar ground and adjusting to different cultures.
“But, bad things can happen anywhere and this shouldn’t hold people back from enjoying a rewarding experience.
“Solo tours that tie in with your interests are a great way to find connections with similar interests when travelling – solo travel doesn’t necessarily mean travelling alone.
“When travelling alone, you can feel more vulnerable when in an unfamiliar place.
“Before booking your accommodation, only stay in a place which has multiple positive reviews. The reviews typically give you an idea of the host, neighbourhood and the standard of your accommodation.”
