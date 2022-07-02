The safest country in the world for female British tourists is a popular holiday spot

A new study from Sports Cover Direct has found the safest countries for women who want to travel alone. The top 10 list has some incredible destinations.

Spain was ranked as the world’s top destination for female travellers based on safety and the number of solo tours.

The Mediterranean country is one of the UK’s favourite holiday locations and has many incredible spots to explore.

Beach lovers can head to the Costa del Sol or the Balearic islands to enjoy some of the country’s best coastlines.

Intrepid travellers could attempt the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain, a pilgrimage which can be done on foot or by bike.

