Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization

The pair posted on their verified social media accounts about Barker’s recent hospitalization.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote in a note posted on his Instagram stories. “But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

The Blink 182 drummer explained that during his endoscopy, he had “a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

“This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” he wrote. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”