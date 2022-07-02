Victoria Beckham slammed for ‘miserable existence’ by Ulrika Jonsson after David outs her

Victoria Beckham, 48, has come under scrutiny for her strict diet and exercise regime ever since her “foodie” husband David Beckham, 47, exposed her for eating the same meal every day for decades. The fashion designer has now been slated by Ulrika Jonsson, 54, who has claimed that Posh Spice’s food fads “must make for a miserable existence”.
David outed Victoria to the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, explaining: “When I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it!
“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.
“Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”
Former model Ulrika insisted she couldn’t even attempt to follow Victoria’s diet, as she “lives to eat” and wouldn’t say no to certain foods just to stay super slim and youthful.
In her latest column, the TV presenter questioned: “I seriously wonder what enjoyment Victoria gets out of life.
“I mean, the girl’s idea of ‘comfort food’ is wholemeal toast with salt on it.
“Even her hubby David says she’s eaten the same thing for the past 30 years, which sounds sad and must make for a miserable existence.
“Granted, she looks amazing on it. But is that really the point of food?
She went on to insist she is more of a disciplined detox dieter, rather than a dull eater.
“What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat,” she told Vogue Australia.
“I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing.
“I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to [but] I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink.”
The star continued: “I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”
The fashion mogul went on to divulge that she credits her figure to pilates and running on a treadmill.
Posh referenced “gruelling one-hour weights sessions” while discussing how she maintains her slim physique.
Victoria previously admitted that she was probably “every restaurant’s worst nightmare” with her strict attitude towards her meals.
