Victoria Beckham slammed for ‘miserable existence’ by Ulrika Jonsson after David outs her

Victoria Beckham, 48, has come under scrutiny for her strict diet and exercise regime ever since her “foodie” husband David Beckham, 47, exposed her for eating the same meal every day for decades. The fashion designer has now been slated by Ulrika Jonsson, 54, who has claimed that Posh Spice’s food fads “must make for a miserable existence”.

David outed Victoria to the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, explaining: “When I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it!

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

“Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”

Former model Ulrika insisted she couldn’t even attempt to follow Victoria’s diet, as she “lives to eat” and wouldn’t say no to certain foods just to stay super slim and youthful.

