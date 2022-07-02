Where is Matt Tebbutt? Why is presenter not on Saturday Kitchen today?

Hosting duties were instead taken by wine connoisseur Olly Smith, taking over for the BBC cooking show’s usual presenter Matt Tebbutt. He welcomed comedian Ed Gamble and a range of guests to show off their best recipes, but viewers may be wondering why Matt was unable to make it to the studio this week.

Matt was absent from this week’s Saturday Kitchen due to his attendance at another event elsewhere.

His co-presenter Olly led the programme this week, along with comedian Ed, Paul Ainsworth, Ravneet Gill, Paul A Young and Helen McGinn.

Ed had to fight for the viewers’ affections in the hopes of avoiding his food hell of licorice and tucking into his food heaven, lobster rolls.

But why was Saturday Kitchen’s usual host Matt unable to attend on Saturday morning?

According to his latest Instagram posts, Matt has been busy attending the International Cheese Awards in Staffordshire this week.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

