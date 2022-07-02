Who’s to Protect the Environment? – The Namibian

THE RECENT LOBBYING for phosphate mining by the Namibian Chamber of Environment (NCE) must rank among the most bizarre cases of confusion and contradiction.

NCE chief executive Chris Brown was reported in the media stating that the nature conservation umbrella group supports marine phosphate mining, in essence arguing it is good for the ‘Blue Economy’.

Brown may be spot on that marine phosphate mining and fishing industries can co-exist. It might even be right that his reading of scientific research all but guarantees that there will be no major disturbance of Namibia’s ocean ecosystem, despite dredging phosphate aimed to go 25 metres deep.

But the NCE pro-phosphate mining stance raises questions about how far Namibia will go in the desperate search and greed for riches.

No business activity on an industrial scale can be undertaken without long-term damage to the environment. The only assurances anyone can give are perhaps attempts at rehabilitation.

Brown is right that the fishing industry has caused massive damage to the ocean’s ecosystem. Fishing needs reining in.

But it doesn’t follow that Namibia should open itself up for more activities on an industrial scale, such as the marine phosphate mining projects.

The world’s oceans are already under major strain because of human greed and carelessness.

Thus, Namibia’s search and thirst for economic growth should be looked at in a broader context of long-term generational sustainability.

The country is already hooked on fishing and diamond dollars. It is thus near impossible to roll back diamond mining and the greed that brought us the Fishrot scandal.

Then there’s the frenzy of oil exploration, with confirmation this year that commercial extraction of fossil fuels will be undertaken in two wells involving Shell, Total, and Qatar.

Brown’s NCE has, correctly, opposed the search for oil in the Kavango by the government and ReconAfrica. After all, that once pristine Kavango transnational conservation area already has to contend with the degradation of tourism and local populations that have eked out a subsistence living for thousands of years.

It is understandable that the mining industry would lobby and make the best case for activities like marine phosphate mining.

Alas, but it is downright scary that the NCE, whose primary objective is nature’s conservation, actively does the bidding for an industrial scale mining project.

Preservation should in this case be the cautionary tale.

That way Namibia at least leaves something to future generations, instead of gobbling up every non-renewable natural resource that is discovered, simply to soothe our current desperation and greed. If environmentalists and scientists like Brown are willing to gamble the ocean out for short-sighted economic gain, who will be left to protect nature and the countless generations that are yet to be born?

How Deep Goes Namibia’s Nkandla?

AS THE GOVERNMENT scrambles to justify the use of public money on vice president Nangolo Mbumba’s farm, Namibians should worry about how much more they’d continue to pay for the opulence of top leaders.

The day before The Namibian reported about the farm renovations, including a toilet system, the newspaper covered the story of 82-year-old Elise Hausiku, who has lived all her life at the town of Rundu without a toilet.

As exposés go, we can only imagine how much in unreported millions of taxpayer money has been splurged on farms and residences of current and former presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and other politicians.

That kind of spending is often done in the name of security: luxury fixtures and equipment are installed and then maintained by the public for years.

It is deeply troubling that people whose basic life’s needs like food and clothes are already paid for with tax funds continue to milk state coffers while their voters go a lifetime without something as crucial as a flushing toilet.

Then they feign surprise “why are Namibians angry”?