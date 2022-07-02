Why did Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge leave the army?

He was part of the Royal Corps of Signals, a division that was often one of the last to leave military war zones.

Dick retired when he was 40 years old and still thinks of himself as a Ulsterman, despite leaving Northern Ireland many years ago.

When he left for good, Dick went on to star in shows like It’s Not Easy Being Green, Celebrity Masterchef, Dirty Rotten Survival and Coast.

The entertainment industry may be very different from the Army life but Dick felt he needed to make the change.