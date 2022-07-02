William Regal & Claudio Castagnoli’s Relationship Shows Why They’re Perfect In AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club

Perhaps the most highly anticipated event at Forbidden Door was the reveal of the newest member of AEW‘s hottest faction, the Blackpool Combat Club. Hand-picked by Bryan Danielson to fill in for the pay-per-view and in Blood and Guts, the mystery addition turned out to be Claudio Castagnoli, the former Cesaro, now signed to All Elite Wrestling.

A crucial factor of the Blackpool Combat Club that has captured the attention of AEW fans is how interlinked the relationships are between the senior members of the group. The figurehead of the group, William Regal, has spoken at length on commentary about his history with his premier students Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, making the stable feel much more than a simple collection of wrestlers. Though it might not be the most obvious connection, Claudio Castagnoli has just a deep connection to Regal as his new teammates.

Claudio Castagnoli Has Admired Regal’s Style for Decades

The connection between Claudio Castagnoli and William Regal dates all the way back to the earliest days of the Swiss Superman’s career. Starting off in continental Europe in Switzerland and nearby countries, Claudio Castagnoli eagerly traveled and trained to better himself, with his drive eventually taking him to the United States. There, Castagnoli impressed before he even stepped in the ring. Although Regal didn’t see him with his own eyes, a story from a close friend left a definite impression.





It was quite a bizarre tale passed on to Regal from fellow Brit and longtime tag partner, Dave Taylor. In 2002, Taylor opened the Blue Bloods Wrestling Academy in Atlanta. It was conceived as a finishing school for those looking for extra seasoning, with Regal and Fit Finlay also assisting in teaching. The story goes that one day Taylor went to the building at 9AM, ready to open an hour later. As he arrived, he spotted Castagnoli, already standing there, waiting patiently. Noticing there wasn’t a car parked up, Taylor asked which hotel Castagnoli had walked from. As it turned out, Castagnoli had come straight from the airport, having landed the previous evening, mapped a route away from the highways, walked 20 miles to the school, and had been waiting since.

Clearly, Castagnoli’s desire and drive left an impression on Regal for such a story to remain in his head for all these years. Plus, with the teachings of the Blue Bloods passed down to Castagnoli, Regal’s methods have been ingrained in The King of Swing since he was a fledgling wrestler on the European independents. But, it wouldn’t be much later until he got to sit directly under Regal’s tree of knowledge.

Cesaro and Regal Go To War in NXT

Castagnoli signed his WWE contract in September 2011, rechristened Antonio Cesaro as he arrived in their developmental, Florida Championship Wrestling. Cesaro had a fairly rapid path to the main roster, debuting on SmackDown! the following April. But, as FCW became a revamped NXT, Cesaro acted as a ‘final boss’ type figure for the brand’s hopefuls. His time spent in Full Sail is best known for his instantly classic rivalry with Sami Zayn, but Cesaro had another important program in Florida.

William Regal was winding down his in-ring career, jumping between main roster and developmental programming in his final run. As Cesaro was dominating NXT, Regal stepped up to him, hoping to stop the big bully heel from looming over the Performance Center’s prospects. This culminated in a match in December 2013, a perfect ‘last hurrah’ for Regal. Before the match, the legendary Englishman delivered an impassioned promo reflecting on his entire career, and whilst he knew that Cesaro was an irresistible force, Regal was ready to summon ‘every drop of vile and venom’ he had left.





The match is a hidden gem of both men’s body of work, with Regal pulling out every underhanded tactic left in his playbook, yet remaining the fans’ favorite throughout the duel. It was an uphill struggle against the inevitable, as Cesaro finally defeated Regal after a twenty-minute struggle. Though it hadn’t been advertised as such, it was the final match in Regal’s iconic career.

Castagnoli’s addition to the Blackpool Combat Club adds even more history and depth to the alliance, his own connection to their leader echoing Regal’s student/mentor relationship to Bryan Danielson, and his volatile rivalry with Jon Moxley. Castagnoli also has had many encounters with Danielson and Moxley over the years, furthering just how perfect his recruitment is. Possessing all the tools, talent and tenacity to be an elite professional wrestler, Claudio Castagnoli is sure to be a game changer in All Elite Wrestling.



