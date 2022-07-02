Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios joins Rafael Nadal in the second week of the Grand Slam after fiery clash







Nick Kyrgios won a wild and wonderful Wimbledon third-round slugfest against Stefanos Tsitsipas

controversial showdown on a raucous No 1 Court on Saturday night.

The maverick Australian recovered from losing a first set tie-break to win 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (9-7) to win a match featuring code violations, a point penalty and numerous rows with officials.

At one point Kyrgios even demanded his opponent be defaulted for smashing a ball into the crowd in a bad-tempered affair.

Rafael Nadal hit form with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Sonego.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had dropped sets in each of his first two victories at the All England Club this year but had no such problems against the 27th seed on Centre Court.

Rafael Nadal raced past Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court

Nadal was breezing into the fourth round until Sonego successfully managed to get the roof closed while he trailed 4-2 in the third set.

The Italian then broke the 22-time major winner to love under the lights, but an irate Nadal hit straight back before serving the match out to keep his calendar year Grand Slam bid on track.

Chile’s Cristian Garin reached the fourth round for the second straight year

Cristian Garin reached the fourth round for the second straight year with a 6-2 6-3 1-6 6-4 victory over 29th-seeded Jenson Brooksby.

The 26-year-old Garin, who is ranked 43rd, said he appreciated the chanting from his compatriots in the stands on No 3 Court: “When I hear that, I know that the Chileans are (here) somewhere, so that’s good.”

Taylor Fritz advanced to the fourth round for the first time after a straight-sets victory over Alex Molcan to ensure there will be four American men in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1999.

The 11th seed joined Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima and Frances Tiafoe in the last 16 after he beat the Slovakian 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-3) on No 3 Court .

He will next face qualifier Jason Kubler for a spot in the quarter-finals after the Australian beat qualifier Jack Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

