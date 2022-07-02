Wimbledon star Alex de Minaur booed on court after knocking out second Brit in succession

Alex de Minaur was briefly booed on Court One after knocking out Liam Broady before they cheered his name with the British supporters getting behind the Aussie.

“I’m just gonna try keep on doing me, stay myself, stay excited, stay pumped and hopefully we can keep it going.”

“I appreciate all the support. I really cherish every moment I can get on this court and if I can get your guys’ support, it means the world. I appreciate it.

“That sound pretty good to me,” he said with a smile.

