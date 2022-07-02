Categories
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Admits She Is Still Starstruck by Kevin Costner — ‘I’m Not Sure It Will Ever Go Away’ [EXCLUSIVE]


Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille says that working with Taylor Sheridan has been a life-changing experience. It was her work on Sheridan’s film Wind River that got her an audition for the role of Monica Dutton on Yellowstone. And the impact this has had on both her life and career has been profound. But Asbille doesn’t just sing Sheridan’s praises. She’s also got some major love for the Yellowstone cast.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Asbille revealed how she feels about some of her co-stars. Including the man who plays patriarch John Dutton — Kevin Costner.



