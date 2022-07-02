‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Admits She Is Still Starstruck by Kevin Costner — ‘I’m Not Sure It Will Ever Go Away’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille says that working with Taylor Sheridan has been a life-changing experience. It was her work on Sheridan’s film Wind River that got her an audition for the role of Monica Dutton on Yellowstone. And the impact this has had on both her life and career has been profound. But Asbille doesn’t just sing Sheridan’s praises. She’s also got some major love for the Yellowstone cast.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Asbille revealed how she feels about some of her co-stars. Including the man who plays patriarch John Dutton — Kevin Costner.

Kelsey Asbille and Kevin Costner | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

Kelsey Asbille was ‘over the moon’ when she landed the role of Monica on ‘Yellowstone’

Asbille came to admire Sheridan’s work during the filming of Wind River, but she never expected him to reach out after production wrapped. However, it wasn’t long before she got the call about auditioning for the role of Monica. And she says she was “over the moon” when she realized she got the part.

“He called me and told me that he had written the script and wanted me to read it and take a look at Monica. Which is just so surreal because I just admire him so much in his work, so much that I was, uh, I was over the moon,” Asbille said.