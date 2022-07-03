🌱 Huntington Daily: Fireworks Near You + 4th Of July Pet Safety Guide

Hello, everybody. I’m back in your inbox this morning with everything you need to know about what’s happening these days in town. Keep scrolling for the scoop.
First, today’s weather:
Mostly sunny; low humidity. High: 83 low: 69.
Here are the top 3 stories today in Huntington:
- Fireworks near Huntington on July 4th. Check out our guide on where to catch fireworks this year. Stay safe and enjoy the 4th! (Huntington Patch)
- Check out these pet safety tips for July 4th. As we all love to watch fireworks, they scare animals and create anxiety and fear in our best friends. Click the link for important tips on how to keep your pet safe this year. (Huntington Patch)
- John Glenn’s 60th commencement ceremony held June 24. The high school celebrated its 60th graduation with the Class of 2022. Click the link to see photos from the ceremony. (TBR News Media)
Today in Huntington:
- Free Uber, Lyft, And Cab Rides Provided By The Law Offices Of Theodore Naima. (5 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- Huntington Union Free School District: “HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!! Wishing the Huntington school community a safe and enjoyable 4th of July with family and friends, and a pleasure-filled and relaxing summer to follow!” (Huntington Union Free School District via Facebook)
- South Huntington Public Library: “Please note that the Library will be closed on the 4th of July. Happy Independence Day!” (South Huntington Public Library via Facebook)
- Huntington Arts Council, Inc.: Make sure you stay up to date with the Arts Council Facebook page. You’ll be able to see nightly acts and events at the Huntington Summer Arts Festival. (Huntington Arts Council, Inc. via Facebook)
- Huntington Public Library: The library will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. You can still head to their website for all the digital services you can use when they are closed. (Huntington Public Library via Facebook)
