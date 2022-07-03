10 Things You Didn’t Know About Boruto & Sasuke’s Relationship

In the anime Boruto, Boruto shares many similarities with his mentor Sasuke, growing more and more like him as the series progresses. Many characters compare Boruto to his father as both are brash, reckless, and stubborn. However, the one Boruto strives to be like is Sasuke, admiring his dedication to the village and Hokage. Over time, Boruto and Sasuke work together and learn more about each other.







Although Boruto wants to be more like Sasuke, the series makes it clear that he is already like his master. Boruto and Sasuke share similarities that make the two connect. Their relationship grows over the course of the series, forming a powerful and trusting bond.

10 Boruto Always Thought Sasuke Was Cool

Even before they met, Boruto was fascinated by Sasuke. The young ninja heard stories about how Sasuke traveled the world and was rivals with Naruto. When Sasuke first meets Boruto, the former is awestruck by the latter’s “coolness.”

Boruto told his friends how he wanted to be cool like Sasuke. He admired how Sasuke seemingly didn’t “take others from anyone,” “battled on his own terms,” and was “mysterious.” However, Boruto’s admiration of his soon-to-be master was superficial, as Boruto knew nothing about the real Sasuke.

9 Boruto Thinks Sasuke Is Cooler Than His Dad

Throughout the series, Boruto complains about his father. Boruto would call him “Stupid Old Man” while noting Naruto’s weaknesses, such as always being tired. On the other hand, Boruto was always fawning over Sasuke’s “coolness.” In fact, the traits Boruto found cool were opposite to Naruto’s. Boruto disliked how the Hokage had lots of responsibilities but adored how Sasuke had the apparent freedom to do what he wanted.

While Boruto and Naruto frequently butted heads, Sasuke and Boruto got along much better. Naruto would focus too much on criticizing Boruto, and the young ninja grew frustrated with his father’s familial negligence. On the other hand, Sasuke took the time to acknowledge Boruto’s capabilities, while also giving the boy constructive criticism.

8 Boruto Now Admires Sasuke’s Real Qualities

As Boruto matured, he recognized Sasuke’s true qualities as a shinobi. Boruto saw that Sasuke has responsibility for protecting the village and helping the Hokage.

Boruto now wants to grow into a shinobi like Sasuke, and be Sarada’s right-hand man when she is Hokage. He admires the Sasuke he knows and not the mysterious figure he imagined his mentor as. So instead of trying to act “cool,” Boruto learns more about Sasuke and trains harder to be a strong shinobi who can protect the village.

7 Naruto Thought That Sasuke And Boruto Were Alike

Surprisingly, Naruto was the first to notice that Sasuke and Boruto were alike. It may not be obvious, but Sasuke and Boruto indeed shared similarities. Both were smart and talented shinobi who acted arrogant, initially not valuing teamwork.

Boruto and Sasuke also had similar problems with their respective fathers. Sasuke’s dad was seemingly disinterested in his son’s abilities. Likewise, Naruto ignored Boruto early in the series’s run. This negligence made Boruto become desperate to prove his capability to his own father.

6 Boruto Learned More About Sasuke’s Past

During the Time Slip Arc, Boruto and Sasuke accidentally time travel to the past. As they work together to stop Urashikki, they interact with the past versions of Naruto’s generation. Boruto learns more about Sasuke, including that he ran away from the village. Boruto also saw that young Sasuke’s absence really hurt Naruto and Sakura emotionally.

Sasuke was ashamed of his actions and didn’t want to tell Boruto the uglier details. However, the young ninja didn’t look down on his master. In fact, he acknowledged that Sasuke’s past is the reason he grew into the man he is now. Boruto learning more about Sasuke only made their bond grow stronger.

5 Sasuke Made Boruto Recognize Naruto

As mentioned before, Boruto had trouble seeing his father as anything beyond a “Stupid Old Man.” While Boruto only wanted to learn more about Naruto’s weaknesses, Sasuke spoke about how Naruto overcame his flaws. Sasuke wanted Boruto to recognize how Naruto’s strength helped him become Hokage.

Thanks to his master, Boruto was able to connect more to his father. Boruto recognized that Naruto not only trained hard but also formed close bonds with the village before he became Hokage. As a result, the two grew to trust and respect each other more as both ninjas and family.

4 Sasuke Knew Boruto Was Cheating

Sasuke had promised if Boruto could learn the Rasengan, he would make the young ninja his student. Boruto trained hard to do the technique, but could only form a small one. So he secretly resorted to using a Scientific Ninja Tool to do a complete Rasengan.

Sasuke noticed the device and knew that it was something Naruto would’ve never done. However, Sasuke still saw Naruto in Boruto. Boruto had been training very hard beforehand, just like Naruto used to do. So Sasuke still agreed to train the young ninja.

3 Sasuke And Boruto Are Like Jiraiya And Naruto

When they time traveled, Boruto and Sasuke ran into young Naruto and Jiraiya. Boruto realizes that he and young Naruto are really similar, and Sasuke realizes that Jiraiya is really inquisitive. Jiraiya figured out that Sasuke and Boruto were from the future, and worked together with them against Urashiki.

Near the end of the Time Slip Arc, Jiraiya himself notes their similarities. Both he and Sasuke get tired of dealing with a student who acts idiotic and reckless. Yet, they both have a bond with their respective student, as both Boruto and Naruto have a strong spirit and never give up.

2 Sasuke’s Headband Represents Their Similarities

During the Chunin Exams, Boruto cheated and became shunned by everyone except for his family. This was similar to young Sasuke when he turned against the village and became shunned by former allies. After Naruto was kidnapped, Sasuke let Boruto wear his old headband, which represented this similarity.

Later in the anime, Boruto and Sasuke fight together against Isshiki. Before the fight, Sasuke lets Boruto wear his old headband again. It was a dangerous risk for Boruto to go fight because he might get possessed by Momoshiki. Boruto is in danger of going down a dark path like Sasuke did when he joined Orochimaru. Boruto faces a similar struggle against the darkness, and Sasuke recognizes that.

1 Sasuke Is Willing To Kill Boruto

In an extremely dramatic moment, Boruto was in danger of having his body possessed. Sasuke promised Boruto that he would stop the young ninja, even if it meant killing his student. However, Sasuke failed to stop the mind-controlled Boruto, who even took away the former’s Rinnegan ability.

If Boruto’s body gets taken over again, Sasuke will kill him if need be. Although Boruto is scared, he is okay with his teacher doing that. Both ninjas understand the situation is dire, and the student trusts his master. Thanks to Sasuke, Boruto grew into a similar shinobi who is willing to die for his village.

