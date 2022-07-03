33 Behind-The-Scenes Photos That Showcase How Absolutely Wild Movies Must Be To Make

Actors! Set pieces! Directors pointing at things!
Hey everyone. It’s me again. Allie. BuzzFeed’s movie editor and resident well-hydrated pop culture ghoul.
Anyway, given that it’s my job to write about movies all day, every day, I often get to see some pretty fun behind-the-scenes pictures while searching for the perfect still to include in a post. So, I thought it’d be fun to round up a few of my favorites that I’ve come across over my literal half-a-decade of working here. (I’ve been at BuzzFeed five years. It’s been a minute.)
1.
Here we see co-directors/writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively, the Daniels) chatting about a multitude of multiverses on the set of Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).
2.
Meanwhile, Michael Jordan doesn’t need any movie magic for his basketball skills in Space Jam (1996).
3.
Jack Nicholson and director/writer/producer Stanley Kubrick have no fear on the set of The Shining (1980).
4.
And director Ryan Coogler doesn’t mind squatting for a chat with Chadwick Boseman while shooting Black Panther (2018). (T’Challa in a hoodie?! He looks so comfy!!!)
5.
Rita Moreno rests her hard-workin’ dancin’ shoes for a quick smoke break while filming West Side Story (1961).
6.
And director Jon M. Chu sets up the big party entrance scene with Awkwafina on the set of Crazy Rich Asians (2018).
7.
Jack Reynor, director Ari Aster, and Florence Pugh feel out some floral settings while filming Midsommar (2019).
8.
Director Chris Columbus uses his ~magic~ to reposition Daniel Radcliffe and Maggie Smith while shooting Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001).
9.
Julia Roberts takes over for director Garry Marshall on camera for Pretty Woman (1990).
10.
And director/writer Sam Raimi chats with Tobey Maguire and Kirstin Dunst on a New York City rooftop while shooting Spider-Man (2002).
11.
Director Steven Spielberg gives some very important notes on how to dinosaur to a dinosaur on the set of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).
12.
Director Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan pose identically on the set of Lady Bird (2017).
13.
Kiera Knightly listens intently while director Joe Wright plans his next shot in Pride & Prejudice (2005) — and, let’s be real, he’s probably talkin’ a little trash about Mr. Darcy.
14.
Tom Holland stands on a big, comfy-looking mat, listening to director Ruben Fleischer on the set of Uncharted (2022).
15.
Florence Pugh prepares to take flight(?) on the set of Black Widow (2020).
16.
Speaking of “flight,” Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving both appear to have a fight AND flight response while filming for The Matrix (1999).
17.
Director Steven Spielberg poses for a very handsome portrait with Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) on the set of Hook (1991).
18.
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio stare while director James Cameron points to something on set of Titanic (1997). I love Kate’s face here because it 100% looks like James is a time-traveller sent back in time to tell her some hot gossip.
19.
Meanwhile, director Peter Jackson looks like a multiverse hopper come to warn Legolas (Orlando Bloom) about the dangers of not wearing sun protection on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002).
20.
And director Jordan Peele isn’t afraid to get up close and personal with Red (Lupita Nyong’o) while filming Us (2019).
21.
Brandy Norwood looks every part a princess behind the scenes, too, while filming Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997).
22.
Charlize Theron chats up director George Miller while sweatin’ it out in the desert during Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).
23.
Hey, while we’re talking about deserts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can certainly smell what director Stephen Sommers is cooking while they film The Mummy 2 (2001).
24.
Naomi Watts gets hugged by a giant green screen hand for King Kong (2005).
25.
Director James Cameron chills with the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and John Connor (Edward Furlong) while filming Terminator II: Judgement Day (1991).
26.
Clive Barker chilling with his sick-lookin’ cenobites on the set of Hellraiser (1987). Honestly? Squad goals.
27.
Oh, did I say “squad goals?!” Here’s Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, director Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray posing by their beloved car on the set of Ghostbusters II (1989).
28.
Director George Lucas looks on while Ian McDiarmid and Samuel L. Jackson practice their laser sword duels on the set of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).
29.
Heath Ledger’s Joker gets a mid-day touch-up from make-up artist John Caglione Jr. while shooting The Dark Knight (2008).
30.
Did someone say “knight?!” Here’s director David Lowery taking a moment to instruct Ralph Ineson and Dev Patel on the set of The Green Knight (2021). I’m obsessed with how casual this tree man looks here.
31.
And behind-the scenes pics aren’t just for live action movies! Here’s artist Mark Henn as he works on a sketch of Belle while animating Beauty and the Beast (1991).
32.
And Eddie Murphy getting into voicing Donkey in the recording sessions for Shrek (2001).
33.
Last, but certainly not least: Cate Blanchett looks on as director Taika Waititi shows her some shots on set of Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Y’all, this is my favorite meme layout. Excellent.
What’s your favorite behind-the-scenes movie photo? Share in the comments below!
