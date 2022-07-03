4 people dead following I-95 wreck that caused hourslong closure at Florida-Georgia border

The driver of a tractor trailer lost control of the vehicle, which started to overturn and struck a car, before traveling though the center median into the northbound lanes of I-95, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

It was then struck by two more cars and another tractor trailer before “coming to final rest,” according to a Georgia State Patrol press release.

Two passengers from the tractor trailer that caused the accident died on the scene from their injuries, according to the release. Another two passengers from one of the cars that hit the tractor trailer when it went into northbound traffic also died from their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to the same hospital and was “suspected to be under the influence of alcohol,” GSP said.