9 Best Anime For Fans Of The Alien Movies

The Alien franchise is more than forty years old and yet the striking imagery and claustrophobic horror that’s achieved in Ridley Scott’s genre hybrid still holds up today. Anime is full of diverse series that contain deadly monsters and intense extraterrestrials, but certain series evoke the same feeling as the Xenomorph-fueled franchise.

9 Blue Gender Pits Humanity Against An Aggressive Alien Threat

Blue Gender is an atmospheric blend of science fiction and horror that arrived at the end of the 1990s, but still carries the violent and aggressive impulses that were present during the decade. Blue Gender doesn’t spend a ton of time in claustrophobic spaceships, but the extraterrestrial Blue could give the Xenomorph a run for their money.

Yuji Kaido is awoken out of suspended animation and is presented as a martyr-like figure that’s not dissimilar to Ellen Ripley’s own situation in various Alien movies. The weaponry and mecha combat that are used to take on the Blue feel like they’re pulled from right out of the Alien franchise.

8 Terra Formars Engages In Exaggerated Space Warfare Against Evolved Insects

Terra Formars has a mixed reputation as an anime series, but there’s still a strong premise in place that makes it worth a watch. The anime presents a powerful race of evolved cockroaches who have colonized Mars and turned it into their own haven as opposed to a new home for humans.

This futuristic battle between man and insect feels reminiscent of the bigger Xenomorph battles in the Alien films. Terra Formars furthers its themes as it blurs the line between man and insect, which ultimately becomes an area of fascination for the Alien movies, too.

7 Lily C.A.T. Is An Expressive Ode To Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Lily C.A.T. is a 1987 anime movie that only runs slightly longer than an hour, but it’s a project that’s specifically inspired by Ridley Scott’s Alien and more or less functions as an anime remake of the film. Set in the 23rd century, Lily C.A.T. follows a crew’s struggle to survive a shapeshifting extraterrestrial that invades their spaceship.

Lily C.A.T. features direct shots that pull from Alien and even the anime’s focus on a feline is a nod to Alien‘s Jonesy. Lily C.A.T. is like a mix between Alien and The Thing, and it’s just as satisfying as it should be.

6 Gantz Mixes Death Game Theatrics With A Brutal War Against Aliens

Hiroya Oku’s Gantz has grown into one of the trippiest science fiction franchises of the generation. Gantz has taken on many diverse forms across manga, anime, video games, and even live-action movies, but at its core it presents a hidden side of reality that’s afflicted with monstrous aliens.

The Gantz manga spends some time in a spaceship like Alien, but the haunting creature designs and exaggerated artillery still bring the final act of Aliens to mind, even if it doesn’t take place in space.

Space Battleship Yamato is a science fiction anime whose roots go back to the 1970s, yet more recent additions to the franchise have taken the general premise and pushed it to exciting places. 2012’s Space Battleship Yamato 2199 chronicles Earth’s desperate efforts to stay alive against the extraterrestrial Gamilas, who are determined to take over Earth for themselves.

Space Battleship Yamato 2199 looks at a courageous crew’s mission to acquire the ultimate weapon that will end this war. This direction is more proactive than the Alien series’ approach to the Xenomorphs, but its depiction of an alien war still feels accurate.

4 Gunbuster Creates A Courageous Space Heroine Who Would Make Ripley Proud

Gunbuster is a six-episode OVA series that in many ways sets the tone for decades of space operas from the animation studio, Gainax. Gunbuster and its anniversary sequel, Diebuster, technically depict a brutal war between man and alien, but the most interesting material in the anime is Noriko’s rigorous training process to be a mecha pilot and participate in this space war.

Noriko matures into a prolific warrior and space heroine who has a lot of the same DNA as Alien’s Ellen Ripley. These series go in very different directions, but their heroic archetypes are aligned.

3 Magnetic Rose From Memories Understands The Psychological Horror Of Outer Space

The anime industry has done especially well when it comes to anthology storytelling, both in television and feature films. Memories is one of the most celebrated anime anthology films and it features stories from acclaimed visionaries like Satoshi Kon and Katushiro Otomo.

Each of the three stories in Memories exhibit reverence for science fiction, but it’s only Satoshi Kon and Koji Morimoto’s “Magnetic Rose” segment that’s evocative of Alien. “Magnetic Rose” may not feature an extraterrestrial predator, but it brilliantly taps into the claustrophobic and psychological fears that can manifest in an isolated spaceship.

Alien Nine gets a lot accomplished as a four-episode OVA experiment where juvenile grade school girls are expected to protect the planet from perpetual alien attacks. Alien Nine begins reasonably light-hearted and comedic, but these alien attacks grow more intense and push the story to dark territory.

These terrifying alien threats don’t feel that removed from Xenomorphs and if any of the young protagonists in Alien Nine survive then it’s easy to picture them growing into women with Ellen Ripley energy.

1 Parasyte: The Maxim Is Full Of Foreboding Body Horror Nightmare Fuel

Parasyte -the maxim- has slowly grown into one of the most beloved alien anime series of its generation. Parasyte puts the world in peril as a covert alien invasion begins to play out. Shinichi, a mild-mannered teenager, becomes the unsuspecting host for one of these extraterrestrial Parasytes, Migi.

The joy in Parasyte grows out of the true friendship that develops between Shinichi and Migi and that these two outcasts can prevent humanity’s extinction. It’s not like Alien features a Xenomorph possessing Ellen Ripley’s hand, but each work presents uniquely horrifying aliens.

