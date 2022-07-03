Adele ‘mortified’ as Vegas fury made her feel like ‘shell of a person’ but ‘stands by’ axe

Adele, 34, has said she was left “mortified” by the public reaction to her having to cancel her Las Vegas shows. The superstar was due to perform a residency in the US city from January to April this year at Caesar’s Palace, but the dates ended up being scrapped at short notice.
Adele shared a tearful video message at the time on Instagram, saying the cancellations were a result of delivery delays and Covid impacting her team.
The pop star said she had “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment” after the announcement and was “devastated” by having to cancel.
Speaking to host of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs Lauren Laverne, Adele explained: “I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t.
“I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.
“It was like, ‘I don’t care’ and things like that. You can’t buy me. You can’t buy me for nothing.
“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we are going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show is not good enough’.”
She said she wasn’t the kind of person to constantly update fans when there was no news to share, as this would just lead to “more disappointment”.
The star concluded: “But it was horrible and the reaction was brutal. I was a shell of a person for a couple of months.”
The Someone Like You hitmaker explained the loss of her father was one of the “biggest” moments of her life, in a “good way”.
When she found out about his illness, she drove to see him instantly and said the two “really got on”, which she admitted was “amazing”, but sad.
His sense of humour was not something the singer remembers from “when I was little”, but said the experience was “great for both of us”.
The singer then spoke about what she feels she wants out of life.
