‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Episode 5: Penny and Josh’s blooming relationship already coming to an end?

The sixth and final season of ‘Animal Kingdom’ has introduced some really interesting new characters, but if there’s one character who has been really exciting to watch then it is Penny. The character debuted in Episode 2 of the ongoing season and immediately made a connection with Josh Cody (Finn Cole). Penny (Stevie Lynn Jones) was an assistant working in a law firm and Josh had come there to talk about the family’s finances with the new lawyer. Penny helped him with all the paperwork and they went out for a few drinks.

However, we soon realized that Penny is married and her husband is stationed outside the country. Even then, she goes out for a dinner with Josh and things go out of hand when they kiss each other. We all thought that this might be a new beginning for Josh as he might have finally found someone special. But it seems, the relationship is coming to an end before it could have gathered steam.

In Episode 5 of the sixth season, we saw four members of the Cody Family – Pope, Deran, Craig, and Josh – paying a visit to the new attorney and signing papers about how the finances have been distributed among themselves. There, we see the attorney treating Penny like a waitress and telling her to bring water for the new clients. Penny gets hurt by that and even Josh didn’t like how she was being treated. While heading out after the meeting, Josh meets Penny, who is smoking right outside the office, and asks if she’s okay. Penny says that her husband is back and gave a surprise to her. Luckily, she got to the house before he did and he didn’t get to know if she was having an affair.

Stevie Lynn Jones as Penny and Finn Cole as Josh in ‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 (TNT)

Penny believed that they (she and Josh) could have become something, but she doesn’t want to take this further now as his husband is back now. She said that she doesn’t want to begin something and went back into her office while telling Josh to not call her again. Josh looked visibly distressed about the entire situation and when Pope asked about what happened, he just said nothing important. Pope told him that their relationship could have been dangerous for the family because the husband might have gone to the police after finding out about the affair.

Finn Cole as Josh and Shaw Hatosy as Pope in ‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 (TNT)

But it seems that their story has ended before it could have gotten somewhere. It’s still early days for them, and we might see them rekindling their romance once again later in the season. But one thing is for sure, Josh won’t back down that easily.

‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 returns to TNT with a new episode every Sunday at 9 PM EST.

