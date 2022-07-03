Apple Music giving away free Beats Flex earphones to new student subscribers.

Apple recently started its traditional Back to School campaign in which the company not only offers a discount on its products to students, but also provides a gift card of up to $150 when purchasing selected products. Now the company has also made a special offer to new subscribers of the Apple Music plan for students who can get free Beats Flex earphones.

The offer, which is only available in the United States and the United Kingdom, allows students to order a free pair of Beats Flex earphones after subscribing to the Apple Music student plan for the first time. However, there are some catches.

As detailed by Apple, the offer cannot be combined with other Apple Music offers and is not available to users who have previously subscribed to any Apple Music tier. Also, students can only order the Beats Flex earphones for free after paying for the first month’s subscription, which means that users are not eligible during the one-month trial period.

Unsurprisingly, Apple says that those who cancel the trial subscription before paying for the first month will also not be eligible for the offer. After 30 days of subscription, eligible students will receive an email from Apple with instructions to order the Beats Flex earphones for free. Users may or may not be able to choose the color of the product, depending on availability.

This is a “limited time” offer and there are no details on when it will end.

Apple Music student plan

While a regular Apple Music subscription costs $9.99 per month in the US, the company offers a discount for eligible students through the UNiDAYS program. Last month, the Apple Music student plan went from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The Apple Music student plan offers full access to the platform’s song catalog on any device.

In addition to the discount, Apple Music student plan subscribers also get a free Apple TV+ subscription – but Apple says this is also a limited time offer.

More details on how to get the student discount on Apple Music subscription can be found on Apple’s website.

Beats Flex earphones

For those unfamiliar, Beats Flex are Apple’s entry-level wireless earphones under the Beats brand. Unlike the AirPods and other more modern Beats earbuds, the Beats Flex headphones are not truly wireless, but they do share some of the same technologies as other Apple headphones such as the W1 chip for fast pairing with iPhone and iPad and Find My support.

The Beats Flex earphones also feature Class 1 Bluetooth to ensure a more stable connection and also better compatibility with Android devices. The earphones have built-in microphone and volume controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Users can recharge them via a regular USB-C cable.

The Beats Flex earphones cost $69.99 in the US. However, if you’re not eligible for the offer or are looking for other Beats headphones, you can find some other good deals on Amazon.

Read also:

H/T: Michael Burkhardt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: