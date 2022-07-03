Apple’s Magic Keyboard Is Worth It For iPads With Stage Manager

The Magic Keyboard, a keyboard and trackpad case that makes an iPad more like a traditional computer, is priced similarly to low-end laptops — but it might be worth it for M1 iPads compatible with Stage Manager. Apple has tried to make the iPad a laptop replacement for years, starting with the first-ever iPad Pro in 2015, though it didn’t catch on early. The functionality of the original iPad Pro pales in comparison to the company’s latest tablets, and Apple’s marketing drew fire from critics in the technology community. Now, the strategy is different. The iPad isn’t a laptop replacement but a laptop alternative, and it can find immense success in this market. With the Magic Keyboard and Stage Manager, the workflow on an iPad is a unique alternative to traditional laptop and desktop computers.

Apple’s keyboard for its iPad Air and Pro lineup isn’t the end-all, be-all choice for a keyboard and trackpad case. The Magic Keyboard has real flaws and has fierce competition from companies like Bridge and Logitech. The Magic Keyboard has a similar feel to the redesigned Magic Keyboards found on the newest MacBook Pro lineup but is a bit shallower than those models. The trackpad is small and requires a bit of force to click. There’s also no function row — limiting the commands and quick actions users can take from the Magic Keyboard. Perhaps the biggest deterrent is the price, which ranges from $299 to $349 depending on the size of the iPad users will use it with. However, the addition of Stage Manager in iOS 16 can improve an iPad workflow that is way different from other computing options.





iPadOS 16, the upcoming software for the iPad that is slated for release this fall, might be the most noticeable improvement to the iPad’s user interface in the device’s history. With the addition of Stage Manager, users can finally use multi-window and external display support on an iPad. It was always theoretically possible, as the tablets use laptop-class processors, and the iPad’s limitations were perplexing as such. Now, users can have up to four applications up and running in an open-window environment, with different groups containing different applications. After an external display is connected, a total of eight applications can be concurrently used in a window format. All of this functionality calls for an exemplary control method, and that’s where the Magic Keyboard fits in.





Magic Keyboard Is The Perfect For Stage Manager





Stage Manager and full external display support are both limited to M1 iPads, but there are other limitations as well. For example, a mouse and keyboard must be connected to take advantage of an external display using Stage Manager. This makes sense, as there must be a way to control windows outside the iPad’s screen, but it requires owning a pointer and keyboard that work well with the iPad. In addition, they must be portable, easy-to-use and wireless to work well with the iPad’s features. The Magic Keyboard checks off all of these boxes and, despite the high price tag, is the perfect option for an iPad that will be used heavily with Stage Manager.





The Magic Keyboard magnetically connects to the iPad Air and Pro models and transfers power and data through the Smart Connector — a three-pin connection. An included USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard adds another port to the iPad, but it is only capable of moving power. This is a big deal because the iPad can be charged through the Magic Keyboard, freeing up the iPad’s thunderbolt port for data and external display connections. Without the Magic Keyboard, a workflow would likely include dongles connecting the iPad to power, external displays, and peripherals. But with the Magic Keyboard, the iPad can connect to power and a display without any other dongle or hub, increasing portability. In addition, it can be attached and detached simply by pulling the iPad away from the keyboard, so it’s there when it is needed but can be left when it isn’t. Due to the needs and demands of the Stage Manager, the Magic Keyboard is the perfect companion for the iPad Air and Pro models.





