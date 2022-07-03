Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)

AirPods Pro are now the world’s best-selling earbuds, and there’s a reason for that…

The original AirPods, released in 2016, solved a particular problem that wasn’t exactly “the end of the world”, but certainly annoyed many. I’m talking about the wire twisting and twirling that came with wired earbuds. Wired earbuds. Wired earbuds… Doesn’t it sound scary?Jokes aside, AirPods (or wireless earbuds as a whole) really did change the way we consume audio, and they might be my favorite Apple product ever – I use them daily (alongside my Huawei Freebuds Pro), and as the average Apple user likes to say, they just work.

But it’s now been nearly three years since the release of the first ANC-enabled AirPods Pro, and it seems like it’s time for Apple’s next move in the audio sphere.

After a major 52audio leak of information and images, AirPods Pro 2 are now expected to arrive in Q3-Q4 of 2022, and interestingly enough, they’ll be solving another “cable issue”, by switching to USB-C, and thus marking the beginning of the end of Apple’s beloved Lightning port. Apart from that, they are said to come with a ton of quality-of-life improvements.

So, let’s talk about AirPods Pro 2, Cupertino’s Big Switch to USB-C, and of course… iPhone 15, which is supposed to be the first iPhone with a USB-C port!

AirPods Pro 2: Apple is changing the world through your ears

Notice the speaker holes, which should also be hiding the microphones on the new AirPods Pro 2 case.

Here are the expected AirPods Pro 2 upgrades, according to the 52audio leak:

A new System-in-Package (SiP) for the H1 chip, with support for improved adaptive active noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and audio sharing

A new case with USB-C port for faster charging

Temperature monitoring (not confirmed)

An improved Find My function

Heart rate monitoring

Hearing Aid mode

Of course, what we want from AirPods Pro 2 is a better listening experience since the overall sound quality and ANC on Apple’s tiny earbuds leave a lot to be desired. Don’t get me wrong – they are perfectly adequate for what they are, but there’s room for improvement, and I’m sure Apple recognizes the opportunity for upgrades in terms of audio quality.The good news here is that despite the rumors of stem-less design, AirPods Pro 2 retain the iconic stems that many have come to love. The stems make handling the earbuds more secure but also work as an extension for the microphones, which reach closer to your mouth. They are also pressure-sensitive and let you control your audio.

If I have one gripe with the AirPods Pro when it comes to the stems is that they don’t have capacitive touch support for letting you adjust the volume by swiping up and down. If you’re an AirPods user, this might be the best feature you never had, and it’s why I prefer using my Huawei FreeBuds Pro instead of my AirPods when I can.

The audio experience aside, AirPods Pro 2 are shaping up to bring some very special health and accessibility features. In case you didn’t notice, the new case will have speakers and microphones on the outside.