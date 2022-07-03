Arthritis: Four simple at home exercises to help painful joints – expert





The NHS recommends a series of lifestyle choices to make living with arthritis easier. These include eating a varied diet from all food groups, and maintaining a healthy weight to reduce pressure on the joints. It also encourages exercising to reduce and prevent pain.

A personal trainer has shared his top four exercises with Express.co.uk that can be done at home to help. Chris Ruxton from Deep Relief provided the exercise plan below. Quad stretch For pain in the knees, try a quad stretch.

Hold onto a table with one hand then pick up your ankle with the other hand and gently pull your foot behind you towards your bottom. Keep your hips pushed forward all the time to feel a stretch up the front of your quadriceps (thigh) muscle. Neck stretch Crackly neck joints and stiffness are common, particularly if you work at a PC or laptop for long periods.

Try this neck stretch to loosen your neck joints. In a sitting or standing position, tip your chin down to your chest, hold then tilt your right ear to your right shoulder without allowing your shoulder to hunch up. Hold then tip your chin down to your chest again, hold, and tilt your left ear to your left shoulder. Repeat four to six times daily, especially when using a PC or laptop for a long time.

The rag doll For pain in the lower back, try the rag doll. Starting from a standing position, bend the knees a little and slowly fold forwards aiming your face towards your knees. Now clasp each elbow and relax. You can hold still for a minute or sway gently from side to side, relaxing as much as possible. Curl up slowly back to standing. This is a great morning stretch for reducing stiffness.