Avengers: Endgame Directors Are ‘Always Open’ to More MCU Movies

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed whether or not they’d return to helm another film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re always open to it. We love those guys,” Joe Russo said in an interview with AP Entertainment. However, the director noted that, at the moment, they are “focused” on their production company, AGBO, which is producing films like The Gray Man, and The Electric State, which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. “That’s really been our focus for the moment,” he continued. “I think, you know, you never say never. And if the right story lines up at the right time, we’ll all go back to work.”

Apart from helming 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, ​​​​​​the Russo brothers co-directed three other films for Marvel Studios, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2013, Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. In the same interview, the directors were asked if, if they were to return to Marvel Studios, whether they’d want to tell a new X-Men story for the MCU. For Joe Russo, Wolverine was the first hero to come to mind.

Are the X-Men Next?

“Wolverine being so essential to the X-Men, of course, that would be a fun project to work on and find a new way into it,” he said. “But, I do think that that’s probably something that [Marvel Studios President and Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige] has rightfully put aside for a while to introduce some new characters to the world, and bring that back when it’s ready.” However, when or if the X-Men will make their way into the MCU remains unclear, though Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Charles Xavier/Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.





Currently, the Russo brothers are directing the upcoming Netflix action film, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man stars Gosling as Court Gentry, an ex-CIA operative, who is being hunted by his former partner Lloyd Hansen, portrayed by Evans. Recently, Anthony Russo revealed that there was an entire cinematic universe planned for The Gray Man, saying that “everything we are doing at AGBO has universe potential.” Both a prequel and a sequel film for The Gray Man are reportedly in very early development.





The Gray Man is set for a limited release on July 15, before its release on Netflix on July 22. With a production budget of $200 million, it will be the most expensive film Netflix has ever made.

