BBC Breakfast viewers thrilled as much-loved presenter makes return ‘Welcome back’





Many BBC Breakfast viewers were overjoyed on Sunday morning when they saw 29-year-old Luxmy Gopal presenting the show. Viewers were so thrilled they demanded she host every week as they brand her and Roger “the best Sunday team”.

Usually, Luxmy presents the broadcaster’s Look North program but has occasionally stepped in to host the BBC Breakfast show. Luxmy first returned last weekend on June 26 after tweeting a photo to her 17.9k followers announcing her comeback. Sitting alongside co-hosts Owain Wyn Evans and Roger Johnson, she smiled between her two colleagues. She captioned the image: “Wishing you a joyous Sunday morning from us here at the @BBCBreakfast studio.

Dean added: “luxmy_g @BBCBreakfast great to see he best Sunday morning team on breakfast let’s make this every week” Joe Connelly commented: @BBCBreakfast @luxmy_g nice to see you back this morning Luxmy to brighten up a Dreich Sunday morning here in Bonnie Scotland, it’s time you were on that sofa permanently.” While Adynch tweeted: “Honestly would watch every morning if it was this lineup. Can we have you on every Sunday?” During the two-hour-long show, Luxmy had some fun with her colleague and weather forecaster Matt Taylor.

As he finished up one of the forecasts, Luxmy decided to test his knowledge. She asked: “Can you just reel off the forecast for any place I pick in the country?” He replied: “Just about yeah, that’s my talent.” Putting him to the test, she quipped back: “Alright, Bognor Regis.”





